Here is a cheesecake recipe that will blow your mind. Basque cheesecake is a no-crust cheesecake with a burnt top layer that gives the cake a distinctive caramel note. Yes, for once, we are breaking baking rules and intentionally letting our cake burn from the top. Don't worry, the cheesecake does not taste burnt. The dark gold layer on the top adds a rich caramel or browned butter flavour, which works wonders with the sweetness from the cream cheese in the cake. This cheesecake version was invented in La Via, a café in San Sebastian in Spain's Basque Country, hence the name -- Basque cheesecake. As per reports, the cafe's chef, Santiago Rivera, vowed to bake a different kind of cake every day, eventually creating this delicious version of the cheesecake that gained popularity with time and with the rise of food trends on social media.

Also Read: 5 Decadent Cheesecake Recipes To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth Cravings

What Does The Basque Cheesecake Taste Like?

The cheesecake has a beautiful acidity, tang, and sweetness from the cream cheese and the rich taste of vanilla. The texture is airy, light, soft, gooey and mousse-like. What makes this cheesecake special is that burnt layer on top that adds a note of caramel and browned butter flavour.

The cheesecake, which has the usual suspects like eggs, cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla essence, is intentionally left in the oven for the top layer to scorch. Meanwhile, the inner layer is deliciously gooey and mousse-like.

Difference Between Basque And New York Cheesecake

Apart from the apparent burnt-from-top look, what makes this cheesecake different from the other popular variant - New York cheesecake is that the Basque version is super light and airy in texture, and the New York cheesecake is more on the denser side. The taste of the Basque cheesecake is still luxurious, yet it does not feel rich or heavy like the New York style. This cheesecake will remind you more of a fluffy soufflé or a mousse.

Also Read: This Chilled Strawberry Cheesecake Made With Hung Curd Is Refreshing And Delicious

How To Make Basque Cheesecake At Home | Basque Cheesecake Recipe

Preheat the oven and begin by taking a batter mixer. In this machine, beat cream cheese, followed by adding sugar. Next, add a hand-whisked mix of cream, flour and vanilla essence. Add this to the cream cheese and finish by beating in the eggs. Do not overbeat the eggs. Once the mix is poured into the pan, bang the pan on the kitchen counter and pop out any bubbles using a knife. Bake for 45 to 65 minutes, until the top is deep golden. Click here for a complete step-by-step recipe.





Do you like Basque cheesecake more than the New York Cheesecake? Tell us in the comments.