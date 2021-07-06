





Sweet tooth cravings often arrive unannounced, leaving us hunting through our kitchens for something delicious to dig into. But if we ever were to make a list of sweet treats to binge on, we are sure a creamy cheesecake would be the first dessert to feature on it. The origin of this heavenly dessert is believed to have been in ancient Greece. A cheesecake is a layered dessert made traditionally from cream cheese, eggs, butter, and a crust made using graham crackers or pastry or even sponge cake. The most popular cheesecakes are usually ones made from fruit compote or jam. To take care of your cravings, we are here with a list of yummy recipes for you to choose from to create the perfect cheesecake for you and your family.

Here is a list of 5 decadent cheese recipes you can make at home:

1) Lemon Cheesecake





A light and fluffy cheesecake made using zesty lemon and spiced gingersnap cookies mixed with butter for a deliciously crumbly crust. This recipe uses eggs and sour cream to give you a perfectly fluffy yet super creamy cheesecake that isn't overpoweringly sweet but very refreshing.





2) Chocolate Chip Cheesecake





Sinfully divine and decadent, this recipe is every chocolate lover's dream come true. Softened cream cheese beaten with eggs and sugar to form fluffy peaks and bejeweled with delicious chocolate chips baked on a buttery crust. Heavenly indeed!

Enjoy the goodness of chocolate in this lavish cheesecake recipe.

3) No-Bake Cheesecake





Don't have an oven or a microwave? No problem, you can still relish this delicious dessert with this recipe. And the best part? It is eggless too and can be whipped up in 30 minutes. Yummy cream cheese mixed with delicious mangoes or any fruit of your choice and layered on top of a cooled biscuit crust and then cooled in the fridge to set.





4) Cucumber Cheesecake





Giving a tasty savoury twist to the sweet cheesecake, this recipe is a unique combination of flavours. Cool and refreshing cucumber mixed into cream cheese and hung curd spiced with pepper and garlic and tangy lemon juice.

Move over the traditional cheesecake recipes and try this unique cucumber cheesecake.

5) Gulab Jamun Thandai Cheesecake





Put a delectable desi twist on a traditional cheesecake with this recipe. Delicious whipped cream mixed with thandai powder and yummy sugar syrup soaked gulab jamun on top of a chilled digestive biscuit crust. This drool-worthy recipe is eggless and does not require any baking. Just chill it until it sets and enjoy.





