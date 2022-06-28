Ask any north Indian about their favourite foods, and we are sure they will mention kebabs! Whether you enjoy their vegetarian versions or the non-vegetarian ones, kebabs are simply delicious. Plus, none of us can resist that heavy aroma of mixed spices grilled over a tandoor. Once we see a kebab, we have to relish it! While there are many kinds of kebabs, one of the popular recipes that have been a top favourite for years is boti kebab. This traditional recipe from the land of kebabs combines spices, meat, and yoghurt. Boti kebabs are the ideal dinner party snack since they have a smoky texture, juicy meat, and spicy flavours. But if you want to add more flavours to this, how about giving this recipe a twist and making BBQ Malai Boti kebabs?





If you are wondering how this recipe is different from the traditional recipe, let us tell you. In the traditional recipe, one heavily uses spices, but here, the spice flavours are balanced out with cream. This makes it richer in taste and buttery! So, once you try this out, pair it with green chutney and rumali roti for a complete indulgence! Check out the recipe below:

BBQ Malai Boti Recipe: Here's How To Make BBQ Malai Boti Recipe

First, grind raw papaya, green chili, ginger, garlic buds, and lemon juice in a blender. Take mutton and add this mixture to it, mix it well and let it marinate for 30 minutes. Then, marinate this mix for a second time with curd, cream, cardamom powder, black pepper powder, white pepper, cumin powder, coriander powder, and salt as per taste. Mix all the ingredients well with the mutton and keep it to marinate for 2 to 3 hours. After marinating, place it in a skewer and grill it well on coal flame. Roast well and serve to enjoy!

Try this fantastic recipe, and let us know how it turned out for you!