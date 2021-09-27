While many people may not enjoy having a mutton curry, there is one way that all non-vegetarians eat mutton happily, it is in the form of kebabs! People just can't get their hands off of a delicious and juicy kebab. Kebabs are a delicious snack that is extremely popular in North India. We Indians received these delectable snacks thanks to the Mughlai cuisine. Nowadays, kebabs can be made of any ingredient - paneer, dal, chicken and more. But traditionally, the Mughlai kebabs were made from mutton. So, if you want to enjoy the authentic Mughlai taste, then we have a list of delicious mutton kebab recipes that you must try!





Here Are 7 Delicious Mutton Kebab Recipes:

1.Shami Kebab

Shami Kebabs are one of the most popular Mughlai dishes in the country. These kebabs are delectable snacks made with minced mutton cooked in a host of spices like red chilli, black pepper and more.





Click here for the full recipe of Shami Kebab.





2.Gosht ke Sev

Gosht ke sev are crispy meaty nuggets made with minced mutton. The minced mutton is marinated in ginger-garlic paste and mild seasoning and the kebabs are served on bed cucumbers and crunchy onions.

Click here for the full recipe of Gosht ke Sev.

Mutton boti are juicy pieces of mutton.

3.Mutton Boti

Mutton boti kebabs are mutton pieces that are marinated in flavorful spices. Unlike the popularly known kebabs that are made using minced meat, this kebab is made with boneless mutton cubes.





Click here for the full recipe of Mutton Boti.





4.Haleem Kebab

Haleem kebab is a delicious kebab dish that is popularly enjoyed during Ramadan. This kebab is made from a blended masala of boiled mutton, pulses and spices, giving a mouth-watering flavour to the kebab.





Click here for the full recipe of Haleem Kebab.

Seekh kebab are prepared on skewers.

5.Seekh Kebab

Seekh kebab is a classic mutton kebab that is extremely popular among Indians. Made over a tandoor, the minced meat is a season, marinated then wrapped around a skewer like a cylinder.





Click here for the full recipe of Seekh Kebab.





6.Barrah Kebab

Barrah kebab is an irresistible Muglai kebab recipe that is a true delight. These delectable kebabs are made using lamb chops that are marinated in an abundance of spices. This kebab is a great snack for parties.





Click here for the full recipe of Barrah Kebab.





7.Galouti Kebab

Galouti kebabs are soft, mouth-melting kebab that comes from the Nawabs of Lucknow. Made from minced mutton, these delicious kebabs are often paired with "ulte taw aka parantha"





Click here for the recipe of Galouti Kebab.











Try out these recipes and let us know how you liked them in the comments section.



