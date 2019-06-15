SEARCH
Beat The Heat With This Refreshing Pineapple Raita

Raitas are super easy to make and are loaded with a lot of nutritional value, thanks to the presence of yogurt in it.

Deeksha Sarin  |  Updated: June 15, 2019 15:48 IST

Summer season is at its peak and it's time to save yourself from the brunt of this harsh weather! In this extreme hot weather, it is important to stay hydrated to stay safe from heat strokes and dehydration. While there is no dearth of cool and refreshing drinks out there, you can also incorporate other cooling meals in your daily diet. How about some refreshing raitas? Raitas are super easy to make and are loaded with a lot of nutritional value, thanks to the presence of yogurt in it.

While you can always have yogurt as is, it is better to have it in the form of raitas as this dish contains other herbs and spices as well that possess cooling and healing properties. Talking about raitas, one of the most famous varieties is boondi raita. But if you are bored of having the regular boondi raita and looking for something more refreshing and flavourful to the palate, try making pineapple raita instead. 

Mumbai-based YouTuber Alpa Modi has shared an easy-to-make and quick recipe of pineapple raita on her YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa', wherein she has uses three common ingredients, yogurt, pineapple and a pinch of salt, to make a refreshing raita.

You can either use fresh pineapple or tinned pineapple to make this delight. The raita will turn out to be dense and will complement with almost all your sabzis and dals. 

How To Make Pineapple Raita At Home (Video):


 



Comments

