We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It gives our body the energy it needs to get through the day and complete various tasks. While there is a never-ending range of recipes that we can quickly whip up for breakfast, they might lack nutritional content. So, how to keep your meals packed with nutrition? Well, for starters, we can certainly add seasonal veggies to our diet. Take, for instance, beetroot! Beetroot is one of those vegetables that aid our body in many ways. It can help in weight loss, improve our heart condition, purify the blood, and is rich in antioxidants! So, with these benefits- adding beetroot to your diet is a must. Here we bring you some delicious beetroot recipes that you can whip up for breakfast!





Beetroot Recipes: 5 Beetroot Recipes For Breakfast

Chilla is one of the most common breakfast dishes that we enjoy. It is easy to make, and we can customise it according to our taste. But to give your regular besan chilla a healthy twist, add shredded beetroot and masalas to it. A yummy chilla will be ready in no time.

Paratha, another common breakfast recipe around the country, is much loved. From the classic aloo paratha to the unusual ones with experimental stuffings- we can almost add anything in a paratha and devour it. This time, make a mix of beetroot with spices and herbs and fill it in your parathas for a fulfilling meal!

Crispy, delicious and stuffed with the goodness of various mixtures - defines a cutlet the best! To give your regular cutlet a seasonal twist, combine beetroots with potato mash spices to fry. Once you make it, serve it with chutney or ketchup to enjoy!

As soon as one mentions a salad, we always think of a plate full of greens. But not this time. This beetroot salad recipe is packed with the goodness of apples, barley, quinoa, arugula and a delicious mix of spices and herbs! This salad spells nutrition in every bite!

Add chopped beetroots and carrots and blend them together to make this juice. This juice is rich in fibre that take the longest to digest, resulting in a feeling of fullness and preventing you from overeating other fattening foods.





So, what are you waiting for? Add these delicious beetroot recipes to your breakfast list, and let us know which one you liked the best!