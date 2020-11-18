Hypertension Diet: How To Make Beetroot-Green Apple Soup To Manage High Blood Pressure

Hypertension diet: This unique beetroot-green apple soup can help regulate blood sugar.

Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is a condition which has become increasingly common among people across the globe. A number of factors are responsible for this disease which can cause further complications in heart health and even stroke in severe cases. It's best to control the disease at its very root and minor diet and lifestyle changes can help with this. This hearty and wholesome soup made with beetroot and green apple may go a long way in controlling high blood pressure.





Why Beetroot For High Blood Pressure? | Benefits Of Beetroot For Hypertension

Beetroot is a root vegetable which is abundantly available during the cold winter months. The seasonal veggie has a number of health benefits in general for the body due to it being enriched with iron, antioxidants and Vitamin B. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, the antioxidants in beetroot lower cholesterol and blood pressure, while the B vitamins improve nerve function, helping maintain a regular heartbeat. Further, a study by Harvard Medical School states, "Beets contain naturally high levels of nitrates, which your digestive system converts into nitric oxide. This compound relaxes and widens blood vessels, which, in turn, lowers blood pressure."

(Also Read: Top 10 Natural Foods To Control High Blood Pressure)





Hypertension diet: Beetroots are loaded with nutrients and antioxidants.





Although most experts advise consuming beetroot raw or as juice, soup is also a great alternative to get the most out of the vegetable. The nitrate content of beetroot stays intact even in hot soups such as the recipe here. Just remember to include the water in which beetroot is boiled in the soup recipe for effective absorption. Further, green apple too is loaded with antioxidants and is generally recommended for people suffering from high blood pressure.





How To Make Beetroot-Green Apple Soup For Hypertension | Beetroot-Green Apple Soup Recipe

Beetroot and green apple soup bring together the goodness of the bright red fruit and the refreshing fruity taste of apples. This recipe by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor uses beetroots, green apple, and onions as the main ingredients which are paired with an array of flavours and spices. It is a good idea to reuse the beetroot water as vegetable stock in the recipe.





So, what are you waiting for? Brew this interesting and healthy concoction and see the difference in the blood pressure levels for yourself.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of beetroot-green apple soup to manage high blood pressure.







