Curd rice is a beloved favourite during the summer months. It's super light on the stomach and helps cool our body from within. While it is a staple in South India, it has now become popular in other parts of the country as well. Now, you must've tried the regular curd rice several times, but have you ever tried one made with beetroot? This unique dish has a bright pop of pink colour and will instantly grab the attention of your guests. It not only tastes good but also makes for a healthy addition to your diet. Without further ado, let's get straight into the recipe.

What Is Beetroot Curd Rice?

As the name suggests, this rice is prepared with beetroot and curd, combined with grated carrots and cucumber, along with a few spices and boiled rice. It is then topped with a sizzling tadka, which further enhances its flavour. Refreshing and light on the stomach, it's an ideal meal to relish during the hot summer months. You can have beetroot rice for breakfast, lunch, or even dinner, depending on your preference.

Is Beetroot Curd Rice Healthy?

The answer is yes! Beetroot and curd, the two primary ingredients of this rice, boast several health benefits. Beetroot is high in fibre and low in calories, making it an excellent addition to a weight loss diet. It is also packed with powerful antioxidants, which further add to its nutritive value. Curd, on the other hand, is a good source of calcium and beneficial for gut health. Rice, meanwhile, is a great source of carbohydrates and helps keep us energised. When combined together, they make for a powder-packed meal. However, remember that moderation is key to reaping their various benefits.

Beetroot Curd Rice Recipe | How To Make Beetroot Curd Rice

Making beetroot curd rice at home is quite simple. All you need is a handful of ingredients and 15 minutes of your time. The recipe for it was shared by chef Guntas Sethi on her official Instagram page. To make beetroot curd rice, you first need to grate the carrot and cucumber. In a bowl, add curd along with chaat masala, beetroot, salt, and the grated carrot and cucumber. Give it a nice mix, and add the boiled rice to it. Mix again and keep aside. For the tadka, heat ghee in a pan and add urad dal, chana dal, cashew nuts, red chillies, and curry leaves. Pour this sizzling tadka over the prepared beetroot rice and enjoy! Your beetroot curd is ready to be savoured!

Watch the detailed recipe video for beetroot curd rice here:

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Give it a try at home and let us know how you found its taste in the comments below.