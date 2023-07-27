In one word, curd rice spells 'comfort,' and we can keep gushing over it for hours. It is easy to make, light on the stomach and helps you put together a wholesome meal in not more than 15-20 minutes. In fact, it is one of those handful of South Indian recipes that can give the quintessential dosa and idli a run for their money. A hearty mix of rice and dahi, with a temper of curry leaves, red chilli, and mustard seeds, curd rice adds a burst of flavour with every single bite. While a typical plate of curd rice is enough to soothe your soul, we thought of perking it up with a splash of colours - and guess what, we found just the perfect recipe to try and share with you all! It is the coriander curd rice, where you add a layer of taste, aroma, and texture to level up the already delicious dish. Sounds interesting?

What Makes Curd Rice A Popular South Indian Meal:

A classic plate of curd rice is credited for multiple reasons - it is light, simple, flavorful, and most importantly, contains several essential nutrients, courtesy of the dahi, rice, and spices used in the recipe. While rice makes the dish easy to digest, dahi adds a sense of comfort to your stomach. The mustard seeds work as an antibacterial agent, while curry leaves help you deal with various stomach ailments. All these factors come together to make the meal super healthy, leading our body to function smoothly, including aiding digestion, metabolism, and weight management, among others.

Photo Credit: iStock

Is It Okay To Eat Curd Rice At Night:

While curd rice makes a wholesome meal anytime during the day, it is recommended to have it for breakfast or lunch to make the most of its benefits. According to Ayurveda, having curd at night may disrupt the kapha balance in the body, leading to the formation of mucus in the nasal passage. Besides, having rice at night, before sleep, may slow down the digestion process and make you feel bloated. On the other hand, having curd rice for breakfast or lunch may help you enjoy a light yet fulfilling meal, further loading you with energy to stay active throughout the day.

How To Make Coriander Curd Rice:

We have tried this recipe in two different ways. Start with making typical curd rice by mixing a portion of steamed rice with dahi. To it, add a tadka of mustard seeds, curry leaves, chana dal, dry red chilli, and kala chana or peanuts. You can also add some hing for added aroma. Click here for the detailed recipe of quintessential curd rice.

Now that you have the curd rice ready, amp it up using some freshly chopped coriander leaves in two different ways.

Method 1: It is simple! You need to take a spoonful of finely chopped coriander leaves and mix well with the curd rice.

Method 2: Prepare a chutney using coriander leaves, ginger, green chilli, chaat masala, black salt, and lemon. Now, mix a spoonful of the coriander chutney into your curd rice and enjoy. You can also take it on the sides and enjoy it as a condiment with your meal. The choice is yours!

Bonus Tip: Why Is Your Curd Rice Turning Dry? How To Get The Mushy Texture:

A bowl of perfect curd rice has a texture somewhere between dry and runny. It is semi-solid in nature and can be gulped without much chewing. Wonder how to achieve that texture? There are three simple ways:

Hack 1: Get the small or broken grains to make the rice. These grains automatically turn mushy when cooked.

Hack 2: If you are using the usual long or medium-grain rice, mash it coarsely after cooking. Then add your dahi and other ingredients to get a bowl of perfect curd rice to relish.

Hack 3: Use the dahi water to get the semi-solid texture. Preferably, whisk the dahi before adding it to the rice. This will help your rice turn moist and mushy.