When you are looking for a healthier twist on traditional dishes, the first ingredient that comes to mind is millet. Millets have taken over Indian pantries as a healthier substitute for rice. These grains are packed with nutrients and are rich in vitamins, proteins, and minerals. As awareness about healthy dishes increases, newer versions of millet have gained popularity in the form of dosas, burger patties, desserts, and salads. Another variation is millet curd rice, providing a healthier twist to traditional curd rice. So, if you are looking for a healthy, gastronomical adventure, look no further. Read on to learn more about this deliciously healthy recipe!





Millet Curd Rice is made from simple ingredients from your pantry.

Photo Credit: iStock



What Are the Benefits of Eating Curd Rice?

Curd rice is made from simple ingredients. The key components of this dish are curd and rice, which have several health benefits. It is rich in protein and other nutrients that support digestion and help with weight loss. Curd is rich in calcium and an excellent probiotic that improves your immunity, bone and teeth health, while also contributing to glowing and blemish-free skin. On the other hand, rice is a great source of carbohydrates, folic acid, potassium, and magnesium. Moreover, consuming curd rice regularly can help you control your blood pressure.

Are Millets Better Than Rice?

According to news outlet Healthshots, millets are a better option than rice and wheat since they are gluten-free and have a lower glycemic index. The official website of the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) states that millets are a good source of minerals like iron, zinc, and calcium. Millets are also excellent if you want to manage weight, body mass index (BMI), and high blood pressure.

Millet Curd Rice makes for an excellent lunch box recipe for your kids.

Photo Credit: iStock

How to Make Millet Curd Rice: Recipe to Make Millet Curd Rice

In a pot, take rinsed millet with 2.5 cups of water and cook it for 15-20 minutes. Make sure to check the millets from time to time. Cook the millets on medium-low heat, and once cooked, set them aside to cool. After the millets have cooled down, mash them a little with the back of your spoon or your hand. Now add whisked yogurt, along with other veggies - grated cucumbers, carrots, onions, coriander leaves, and capsicum. Mix well.





Then add milk and salt to the curd mixture and mix thoroughly. You can also use buttermilk instead of regular milk for a healthier version. Keep it aside. In a pan, take some oil and add mustard seeds. Let them splutter. Then add urad dal, chana dal, hing, peanuts, red chillies, green chillies, and curry leaves. Saute for a few seconds so that the ingredients lose their rawness and become crisp. Pour the hot tempering into the millet curd rice mixture set aside previously. Mix well. Voila! Your millet curd rice is ready to serve!

Bonus Tip:

Millet curd rice tastes best when served with papad or pickle. While it can also be consumed fresh, this curd rice is usually served chilled. For kids, you can also pair it with other veggies like potato fry, stir-fried vegetables, carrot bean fry, etc. It can also make for an excellent lunch box recipe for your kids. Just skip adding the chillies.





