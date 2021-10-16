Ask any hardcore coffee lover to define coffee, the only answer you will get is comfort. From kick-starting the mornings to refueling anytime at any time of the day - a hot cup of coffee is the answer for all. From latte to cappuccino and classic cold coffee, there's a variety of coffee options to choose from. But what remains common for almost all these coffee recipes is the creamy, frothy and foamy milk. Manually preparing the froth (of milk) for coffee is a tad bit time consuming. To resolve this problem, milk frother comes in handy. This appliance helps you make cafe-style coffee at home without any hassle. There's an array of milk frothers available in the market and online. To help you make a choice, we have handpicked some of the best milk frothers that are sturdy and ideal for daily use. And the best part is, these frothers are available at pretty decent discounts on Amazon, thanks to the ongoing Great Indian Festival. So, let's take a look at the features, prices and more. Read on.

Here's A List Of 5 Best Milk Frothers For You To Choose From:

1. InstaCuppa Milk Frother Handheld Battery-Operated Electric Foam Maker

InstaCuppa Milk Frother is made of stainless-steel material. It is rust resistant and unbreakable. Also, It will not degrade easily. The double layer stainless steel mesh plunger gives a very thick foam for your milk within 15-20 seconds. You can now get this frother at discounted rate for just Rs. 999 from Amazon Sale 2021.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 999

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic, Stainless Steel

2. Ikea Milk Frother 303.011.67 (Black)

Cute and compact, this milk frother can be used for both cold and hot milk. It can create a foamy and frothy texture within just 15-20 seconds. Originally priced at Rs. 899, you can grab this product at just Rs. 170 only.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 170

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: Black

3. SHOPPOSTREET Milk Frother Handheld USB Rechargeable Electric Foam Maker

Made of food grade premium stainless steel, this electric foam maker comes with 2 replaceable versatile whisks. Spring whisking helps to make the perfect foamy texture of the milk whereas the balloon whisking head helps you beat eggs & fluffy whipped cream. Grab this versatile milk frother at just Rs. 749. Hurry up!





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 749

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: Black

Material: ABS Plastic

4. WideWings Milk Frother Handheld Electric Stainless-Steel Milk Frother

Another good milk frother option for you, this frother 3 adjustable gear settings so that you can choose the speed to get the desired amount of foam. To use it, simply press the button to open it. This product is now available at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 at just Rs. 749.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 749

Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Colour: Black

Material: ABS Plastic

5. DULLWHALE Mini Coffee Milk Egg Beater Electric Foam Hand Blender

Elegant and stylish, this froather can be a perfect addition to any modern kitchen. And the best part is, it operates on batteries, so you don't have to worry about cords and finding sockets while travelling. Get this now at just Rs. 269.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 269

Rating: 5 out of 5

Colour: White

Material: Plastic













Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.