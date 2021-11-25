Actress Bhagyashree has won many hearts since the days of the classic film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' and her charm and beauty still manage to entice us to this day. Much to our delight, the actor is quite active on social media platforms and keeps her 950k fans and followers updated and entertained with her regular travel and food posts. In fact, Bhagyashree's profile is flooded with many delicious food posts and healthy meal ideas. The actress, who is also a fitness enthusiast, shares her love for everything healthy and desi from time to time, and her most recent post was about a scrumptious Gujarati Thali that she enjoyed for lunch. This mid-week lunch spread with her friends consisted of a simple yet delicious meal, thanks to her friend Bunny Shangvi.





Bhagyashree shared the picture of her delicious platter on Instagram. She captioned the picture as 'Yummy lunch, thank you @Bunny Shangvi'. The colorful platter consisted of many delish items like khandvi, patra, puri, aloo matar sabji, shrikhand and many other dishes that satiated Bhagyashree's Gujarati food cravings. Look at it here:

Bhagyashree enjoyed a delicious Gujarati spread

Bhagyashree has a special place for desi food in her heart and this Gujarati platter was just one example. The actor often posts about her many food adventures and more than often she can be seen enjoying simple home-cooked desi food. South Indian cuisine is one of the most common features on Bhagyashree's timeline, along with other healthy greens and vegetables every now and then. Want to know more about Bhagyashree's food choices? Read about it here.





On the work front, it's not just Bhagyashree who is bagging fabulous roles for the upcoming year. Her son, Abhimanyu Dassani has also been making rounds with his upcoming films and his recent release 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'!