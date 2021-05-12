Summer is upon us and the soaring temperature outside calls for everything cool and comforting. Besides switching on the ACs and coolers, we also tweak our diet as per the season to beat the heat. If you ask us, we love bingeing on cooling watermelon, pineapple, fresh juices, chaas, lassi and more. And, of course, how can we forget ice creams and popsicles! We agree, most of the store-bought ice cream tubs can often be fattening but having it once in a while makes no harm. However, if you are on a diet and want to completely cut down on it, here's a great alternative to resort to - Dahi. Yes, you heard us.





'Maine Pyar Kiya' famed actor Bhagyashree recently took to Instagram to share her "perfect solution" to combat the heat. In a video post, she stated, "We love having cooling foods during the summers. But, instead of ice cream, I love eating dahi." Bhagyashree, in her post, also explained why she prefers having chilled homemade dahi during the summers. Let's take a look:

Summer Diet Tips: Health Benefits Of Dahi:

1. Good for guts:





"Homemade dahi/curd can work wonders for your gut flora (stomach lining). It is a prebiotic that can enrich the healthy bacteria aiding digestion, controlling excessive stomach acids caused by undigested food and/or fat," she wrote.

2. Promote digestion:





According to Bhagyashree's post, curd is loaded with calcium and lactobacillius bacteria that make the food easy to digest. This further helps keep bloating, indigestion and other digestive issues at bay.





3. Include protein:





Protein and vitamin D are two essential nutrients in dahi that help keep muscles, bones, teeth strong and promote overall health.





"Make it a part of your everyday meals or even as an in between snack...just make sure it is fresh," the post further read.





Take a look at the complete post:





If you too want to relish a bowl of chilled homemade curd, all you need to do is follow these 11 easy tips. With these simple tips, you can set the curd faster and like a pro. Click here to know more.





On the work front, Bhagyashree with soon be seen in upcoming biopic 'Thalaivi' that stars Kangana Ranaut as Tamil Nadu's former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa.