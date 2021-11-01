We saw people wearing scary outfits on Halloween, but actress Bhumi Pednekar has her own way of adding spooky fun to the occasion. Can you guess how Bhumi celebrated Halloween? With Halloween cookies! The plate looks delicious. Yes, the actress has shared a picture of her Halloween cookies on Instagram Stories and left us craving. Bhumi uploaded the snapshot of a couple of yummy chocolate cookies that show delectable orange cream spread over them. However, the detailing with chocolate syrup on top set the mood right for Halloween. Agree? Bhumi wrote, “Thanks for the detailing”, and tagged Akshay Arora in the Stories, appreciating him for the artwork. And, we are drooling. What about you?





Bhumi Pednekar is a self-confessed foodie and likes to try out a variety of cuisine. But no matter what she eats, we can be sure of the fact that she comes back to her clean eating habits. Prior to the cookies, the actress chomped on a healthy platter. Here, we can spot some blueberries and seeds loaded with numerous health benefits. Blueberries are rich in antioxidants and are low on calories. Bhumi captioned the image with words, “Back to the grind.”

A while back, Bhumi Pednekar was spotted relishing waffles, ice creams, churros, creamy cheesecakes to tortillas and cheesy fondues. And, her caption says the rest. Read it here. “I travel to eat, 0% guilt and 100% happiness", she wrote and added hashtags foodie and my kinda party. We can say that food plays an important role in Bhumi's life, and she doesn't miss out on that part especially when she is traveling.





Don't know how to satiate your midnight cravings? Learn it from Bhumi Pednekar. She decided to go for a delicious pizza. It was a Gluten-free Greek pizza. Wait, there is more. For her sweet cravings, there was a dessert made out of chocolate and cream.





We like how Bhumi is loyal to her food preferences and enjoys that part of her life to the fullest. What do you think?