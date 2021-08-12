Actress Bhumi Pednekar has never failed to impress us with her acting skills, but recently she wowed her friends and fans with another skill hidden up her sleeves - coffee making. Confused? Let us explain. The actor has recently traveled to Chennai and like the true blue coffee lover that Bhumi is; she tried enhancing some of her amusing coffee-making skills. The actress is all smiles while she skillfully juggles what's in her cup and amazes us with her moves which are just like the street filter coffee makers of Chennai.





The actress posted a story on her Instagram profile and wrote: Coffee, Tea, or Me? Watch the adorable picture here:

Bhumi looks like excited coffee making pro in this picture

This isn't the first time the actor has posted about her love for coffee, in fact, a quick look at her Instagram profile will show you that a cup of coffee is the actor's ideal way to wake up and also one of the most consistent accessories in her pictures, she even started this year with a picture along with her favorite cup of Joe.





The 'Dum laga ke haisha' actress is definitely not all about only coffees and teas, in fact, she indulges in everything sweet and decadent now and then and her Instagram posts and stories are proof of that. Recently the actor had posted a picture of a drool-worthy Japanese hibachi Saturday night dinner with her friends. And how can we forget her 32nd birthday celebration with her friends and family which obviously featured a lot of yummy cakes and food, read about it here.

Bhumi enjoyed a Japanese dinner with friends

After seeing all these posts and stories, we really wish Bhumi was the foodie friend that we all had in our lives. Don't you?