Bhumi Pednekar, in a short span of time, has emerged as a force to reckon with in the show business. From giving us exceptional performances in her movies to being an open advocate for animal cruelty and environmental issues, Bhumi is one of the most influential actresses in today's time. Along with keeping her 6.3 million fan base on Instagram entertained and informed; Bhumi also likes to give us glimpses of her many gastronomic adventures. And if you follow the actress on the photo-sharing app, you will surely know how often Bhumi makes her fans and followers drool with her fabulous food stories.





And as if all of that was not enough, the actor has recently uploaded a post on her profile that is making us drool. It is a short clip of her travels around the world, and what shines throughout the clip is all the delicious food that the actor can be seen biting into. Starting from waffles, ice creams, churros, creamy cheesecakes to tortilla and cheesy fondues, the video has got it all!!





She captioned the video writing "I travel to eat, 0% guilt and 100% happiness" with hashtags like #foodie and #mykindaparty along with a big giggly emoji. Look at the video here:







And it's not just us who's drooling, every single person commenting on her video has the same reaction, from celebrity chef Saransh Goila to Actor Patralekha, Bhumi's got everyone drooling in the town.





On the work front, Bhumi has an interesting lineup waiting for her. Two of her upcoming films 'Badhai Do' and 'Mr.Lele' are done with the shoot and will be hitting the silver screen sometime around next year. Another awaited project Bhumi will be a part of is a Hindi drama film along with Akshay Kumar called 'Raksha Bandhan'.