Let's admit it- weekends for most of us are cheat days! One can find quite a few foodie hubs in Delhi for indulging in some mouth-watering delicacies, keeping 'healthy' thoughts aside. A significant food ritual over the weekend is Sunday brunch. It is all about laziness, family and friends time and a perfectly laid out brunch table with mouth-watering dishes to devour. To have the perfect sunday brunch, we visited Bo Tai Switch in Shangrila hotel. It is known for its lively vibe and interesting mix of dishes and drinks to delight its patrons.

The menu is simple and refreshingly designed to include savoury dishes like soups for winters, pizza, dimsums and more. We started with crispy chilli chicken from their Sunday brunch menu. The chicken was not just crispy but also had the right flavour of sauces and spices in it.

Then we had chicken dimsums filled with super juicy minced chicken and topped with chilli oil. If you are someone who loves spicy food, these two dishes are a must have.

Next we had grilled chicken. Its glossy and beautiful exterior and utterly moist and flavourful interior made our Sunday brunch even more appetizing. Right after grilled chicken we ordered some killer drinks.

To end the meal on a sweet note, we had desserts, Trust us on this Bo Tai's dessert menu had us left for choices. From tiramisu to milk cake and more, it has a range of desserts to offer.





So, the next time you're thinking of having some quality time with your loved ones, head straight to Bo Tai Switch for an unforgettable experience.









