Heaven On Earth: Experience Authentic Flavours Of Kashmiri Food At Westin Gurgaon

Try Kashmiri cuisine for a taste beyond the ordinary.

The crowning glory of India, Kashmir, is said to be one of the most beautiful places on earth. Snow-capped mountains, the stillness of the lakes, lush green valleys and the intricately carved Shikaras; Kashmir's beauty is truly indescribable. It is no surprise that Kashmir is touted to be 'Heaven on Earth' by those who visit the sacred land. Some of the finest sights known to mankind are found in the valley of Kashmir, so why should Kashmiri food be far behind? The heavenly cuisine of Kashmir has a unique aromatic, spicy flavour of its own which many people are yet to explore. Sair-E-Kashmir is a food festival at Seasonal Tastes, Westin Gurgaon, which is serving authentic Kashmiri food to residents and visitors.





Srinagar-based Chef Tariq Ahmed is the mastermind who has curated the sumptuous menu for the festival. The exclusive menu began with a delicious Zaafrani Shorba for vegetarians, and a Murgh Yakhni Shorba for non-vegetarians. The soup was creamy and flavourful, with the crunchiness of the vegetables intact. In the appetisers, we sampled the Paneer and Mutton Kanti, which was a spicy semi-dry dish featuring cottage cheese and mutton pieces respectively. The Nadru Churma was another noteworthy starter, comprising crispy Lotus stem fritters served with an assortment of authentic Kashmiri chutneys.





Paneer Kanti

Nadru Churma

Zirish ki Chutney, Pyaaz ki chutney and Mooli ki chutney

The main course featured a delectable Kashmiri Pulao generously sprinkled with dry fruits and saffron strands. Paired with this were the gravies, including the famous Kashmiri Mutton Gushtaba which completely stole the show. Waza Chicken was another chef-special preparation which put a unique spin to the meat. We also savoured the zingy Tamatar Chaman and unique Palak Nadru preparations for vegetarians. Kashmiri Rajma Dal was one of our top picks of the evening, being the favourite comfort food of many. All the dishes were lightly spiced and somehow still incredibly bursting with flavours - a pleasant surprise to our palate. The creamy and delicious Zaafrani Phirni was an incredible end to the heavenly Kashmiri meal.





Zaafrani Phirni

Do pay a visit to the Sair-E-Kashmir for an experience beyond the ordinary. It will be a memorable meal whose tastes will linger on for a long time to come.





When: 22nd January to 31st January 2021





Where: Seasonal tastes at Westin, Sector 29, Gurgaon





When: Available for lunch and dinner





Contact for reservations: +91 78380 90923







