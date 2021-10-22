Health experts from around the world suggest, a glass of milk does wonder for overall health. It is a storehouse of nutrients and since time immemorial, milk is considered to be a complete food. A recent study further found that diet, rich is milk and other dairy products, may reduce the risk of falls and fractures in older adults. The findings were published in The BMJ (British Medical Journal). According to an ANI report, this is one the few studies that researched on whether getting these nutrients from foods are effective and safe. The researchers state, "This approach has widespread implications as a public health measure for fracture prevention."





The researchers did a two-year trial that involved 7195 residents from an Australian housing, whose average age was 86 years. It was found, "improving calcium and protein intakes by using dairy foods is a readily accessible intervention that reduces the risk of falls and fractures commonly occurring in institutionalised older adults."





The researchers also added that this "nutritional intervention" can have a widespread implication on public health measure for fracture prevention among elderly.





Considering this, we bring some the best foods to include in a dairy-rich diet for older adults. Take a look.

Here're 5 Dairy Product Options For You:

1. Milk:

The most popular dairy product, milk is easily available in almost every kitchen. You can have it as is every day or can infuse badam, kesar, haldi etc in t to make a delicious and wholesome drink.

Milk is good for bone health

2. Paneer:

One of the most common ingredients in every Indian kitchen, paneer can be enjoyed in almost every form. Have it raw or add it to curry, soft and chewy paneer just spells indulgence. Besides, it is loaded with calcium, protein, vitamins etc and help benefit overall health.





3. Dahi:

Besides being great for bone health, dahi is also known to be a probiotic that can help boost digestion and metabolic process in the body.

Curd is also a probiotic

4. Chaas:

Also called butter milk, chaas is a rich source of vitamins, calcium, potassium, probiotics et al. Besides promoting stronger bones, chaas helps boost immunity, healthy gut, weight loss and more.





5. Ghee:

Ghee is one healthy fat that is known to benefit overall health. A crucial ingredient for our daily diet, it helps recover losses in bone mineral density.

Ghee is great for overall health too

Include these ingredients in your daily diet and enjoy stronger bone-health. But always remember, consult a doctor before adapting to lifestyle change.





Eat healthy, stay fit!





(Note: The food suggestions are not a part of the study)





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.