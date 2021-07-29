The hot winds and sweat from summers have finally cooled down, and now finally, we can enjoy the rains. The cold breeze, earthy smell from the ground and small rain droplets are the little things that give most of us immense joy. However, while most of us love to watch the rains from our windows or balconies, the monsoon season is never fully complete without a hot plate of food and a cup of piping hot chai. By now, we are sure that you must have made different kinds of pakodas, soups or noodles to enjoy in this weather, so today, we bring you a completely new recipe for some lip-smacking kamal kakdi chips that you would love to have this season.





(Also Read: Hypertension Diet: Healthy Lotus Stem (Kamal Kakdi) Chaat Can Be Made In Just 10 Min (Watch Recipe Video)

Health Benefits of Lotus Stem:

Lotus stem is known to be high in essential nutrients, and it can benefit you in many ways. According to Nutritionist Dr. Simran Saini from Fortis Hospital, "Kamal kakdi is rich in dietary fiber, potassium, iron and vitamins B and C. They have important nutrients and minerals and lotus roots can also be called as one of the healthiest foods." In addition, these stems can aid you in weight loss, may reduce stress, boosts digestion and can help to regulate blood pressure.

Lotus stem chips is crispy to have

With these benefits of this vegetable, making some crispy chips surely sounds interesting. And trust us, these chips are crunchy, spicy and tastes best with yummy green chutney or any dip of your choice. So, without waiting any further, let's dive into the recipe of kamal kakdi chips.





(Also Read: From Roots to Seeds: Unfolding the Health Benefits of 'The Sacred Lotus')

Here Is The Recipe Of Kamal Kakdi Chips | Kamal Kakdi Chips Recipe

First, cut the lotus stem into thin sticks and let it sit in water for 20 minutes. Then drain and dab on a paper towel so that the sticks are dry. Next, deep fry the chips in hot oil.





Mix the salt, chilli powder, garlic powder, and peri-peri powder in a separate bowl, then toss the fried lotus stem into the spice mix.





Serve it with chutney or a dip, and enjoy! For the full recipe of kamal kakdi chips, click here.





Make these yummy chips this season, and let us know how you liked them.