Bored Of Peanut Butter? Treat Yourself With Nutritious Almond Butter

Highlights Almond butter is a smooth paste made from almonds by grinding them

Homemade almond butter is healthier and more affordable

Almond butter contains unsaturated fats, which are healthy fats

Nothing whets our in-between-the-meals hunger pangs like a yummy and filling peanut butter toast. But, our palate demands a change sometimes so we can please it with a delicious but nutritious alternative - almond butter. Just like all other nut butters, almond butter is a smooth paste made from almonds by grinding them. For people allergic to peanuts, it is a good way to experience the heavenly taste of nut butters. Almonds can be churned into a crunchy, roasted or non-roasted paste - whichever way you like it. And, there's a whole host of ways you can consume almond butter - toast, smoothie, cake, pancake, cookies, mousse; the list is endless. We no longer have to cringe at the thought of eating almonds every day. The various benefits of almonds can now be procured through its tastier buttery form.











(Also Read: Fruit butters - Sweet alternatives to nut butters)





There's a whole host of ways you can consume almond butter - toast, smoothie, cake, pancake, cookies, mousse



Almond nut butter is as healthy as peanut butter, maybe even more. Here's how almond butter may benefit your overall health -

Almond butter contains a high amount of unsaturated fats, which are considered healthy fats for a healthy body.

Fibre, found in copious quantity in almond butter, helps in weight management and also keeps cholesterol in check.

Almond butter is a storehouse of most of vitamins and minerals like potassium, magnesium, phosphorus and calcium.

Almond butters get their share of sweetness naturally from the nuts they are made of.







However, some store-bought brands may contain added sugar. If you have no aversion to sugar, it's fine. But if you do have it, we advise you to make almond butters at home. It is super easy to create and you can make a large batch in one go and store it and use it for months ahead. You can always add natural sweeteners like honey, jaggery or agave to lend it a better taste.











(Also Read: Why you should avoid eating raw almonds in summer)





We advise you to make almond butters at home





Easy Almond Butter Recipe -

Ingredients -





4 cups almonds, roasted or non-roasted





1 tablespoon olive oil, canola oil or peanut oil





Half teaspoon salt





Half teaspoon cinnamon powder (optional)





Half cup honey (optional)







How to make it - Combine all the ingredients in a food processor or blender and grind thoroughly till a smooth but dense paste is formed.











Homemade almond butter is healthier and more affordable











Homemade almond butter is healthier and more affordable than the ones crowding the stores these days. Nut butters naturally have a long shelf life. So you don't need to add any preservatives. Almond is the flagbearer of wholesome goodness and almond butter is the tastiest way you can avail all those benefits, keeping your taste buds happy all along the way. However, make sure you consume it in moderation as excess of anything is bad for health.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







