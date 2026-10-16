If you're tired of eating the same old aloo tikki or sabudana vada during Navratri, it may be time to try something different. We all love fries, but did you know you can make crispy, vrat-friendly fries at home in just 10 minutes? Digital creator Nisha recently shared this quick recipe on Instagram, and it looks perfect for snack time. Pair the fries with green chutney or peanut chutney for an extra burst of flavour.





The best part is that these fries require only a handful of ingredients. Made with potatoes, rock salt (sendha namak), black pepper and water chestnut flour (singhara atta), they are simple, delicious and suitable for fasting days. Here's how you can make them at home.





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How To Make 10-Minute Crispy Vrat Fries

Ingredients

2 medium potatoes

Rock salt (sendha namak), to taste

1 tsp black pepper powder

Fresh coriander leaves, finely chopped

1/4 cup water chestnut flour (singhara atta)

Method

Peel the potatoes and cut them into long, thin fries. Wash them thoroughly and parboil them for a few minutes. Drain the water completely and allow the potatoes to cool slightly. Transfer the potatoes to a bowl. Add the water chestnut flour, black pepper and rock salt. Mix well until the potatoes are evenly coated. Heat oil in a pan. Carefully add the fries and deep-fry until golden and crisp. Remove them using a slotted spoon and place them on a paper towel to absorb any excess oil. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves, if desired. Your crispy vrat-friendly fries are ready to serve.

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