While we all have heard many people say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, we tend to forget how true that is! After starving for 8-9 hours during sleep, our stomach is empty and it has no food to metabolise and convert to energy in our body. Therefore, when we don't have breakfast, we tend to feel lethargic and tired. However, post waking up in the morning, sometimes, we are too lazy to make breakfast. Nobody wants to stand in the kitchen for hours in the morning! For those lazy mornings, we have found breakfast recipes that can be easily whipped up in under 15 minutes. And, guess what? All the recipes are vegetarian!





5 Vegetarian Breakfast Ready In Under 15 Minutes

1. Avocado Toast







Avocado toast is an extremely popular breakfast recipe that is ready in no time! All you need are avocadoes, bread, olive oil and seasoning, and you can easily whip this up in no more than 5 minutes.





2. Veg Grilled Sandwich











Cucumber, onion, and capsicum provide a crispy texture, while grated carrot and paneer make the stuffing mushy and creamy in this recipe. Who wouldn't enjoy a sandwich with this combination of crunch and cream? Try this out today!

3. Doodh Poha







Popular in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Doodh poha is made with thick poha, milk and dry fruits. This desi porridge can be prepared in just 5 mins. To give it a flavourful personal touch, you can add your choice of fresh fruits and dry fruits to the poha.





4. Sooji Besan Cheela











Besan cheela is one such popular meal that we all enjoy having plain or stuffed. To make it more interesting, add sooji to this cheela and we promise you that you'll never go back to making cheela with just besan again.





5. Bread Upma







The ultimate South Indian breakfast has been given a bready twist. This bread upma recipe is very similar to the usual upma recipe and it doesn't require a lot of preparation. The key ingredient of upma, rava/sooji, is replaced by bread!





Try out these quick veg breakfasts and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section!



