Who doesn't love coffee?! It is almost ritualistic for us to start our day with this hot beverage. Coffee gives us a boost of energy that helps us start our day with a bang! But the recent heatwave has made it difficult for us to enjoy this beloved beverage. It has become so hot nowadays that one simply can't enjoy hot coffee. People have started to switch on to colder versions of this delight to get the needed coffee fix! If you are someone who's planning to make the same switch, then we have found you the recipes for some of the best cold coffee flavoured beverages that shall help you beat the summer heat.





3 Cold Coffee Recipes To Beat The Summer Heat:

1. Cold Coffee







A classic cold coffee is chilled, refreshing and has that perfect kick of coffee. All you need are a few ingredients and a blender to whip up this gorgeous drink. This is just the right drink to prepare during the hot season of summer.







Click here for the full recipe for Cold Coffee.





2. Iced Coffee







While cold coffee is frothy and milky, iced coffee is different from cold coffee! This is the cold version of the hot coffee that we tend to enjoy. To make iced coffee, brewed hot coffee is served with cold milk and ice cubes.











Click here for the full recipe for Iced Coffee.

3. Mocha Cooler







If you are someone who is a big fan of chocolate, then this cold beverage is the perfect fit for you! Mocha cooler is an amalgamation of coffee and chocolate. All you need to do is dissolve chocolate in hot coffee, pour in the milk and let it chill. You can also add a scoop of ice cream for an indulgent treat.











Click here for the full recipe for Mocha Cooler.











Try out these cold coffee beverages and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below!









