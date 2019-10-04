This Potato Bread Recipe Is A Quick And Hassle-Free Way To Start Your Mornings

These potato breads are sure to please both kids and adults.

Think about the last Indian meal you had and now think about its ingredients. We are pretty sure the meal contained potato in some form. Potato is such an intrinsic part of Indian cooking that it is almost hard to believe that it is not of Indian origin. The tuber happens to be a Portuguese import that became popular in India only in the seventeenth century. Now that it is so easily available across the country, it would be a crime to not explore the sheer versatility of the vegetable. Sure, they taste great in gravies, stews, soups and pakodas, but there's so much more you can do with potatoes. And, since they are so easy to cook, you can go all out with your experiments.





This potato bread recipe by Mumbai-based blogger and YouTuber Alpa Modi, makes for an ideal appetiser. It is especially ideal for days when your kitchen pantry is not particularly loaded and you are craving for something flavourful. Or, days when you have surprise guests over and you don't know what to serve them. It is quick, easy and so wholesome. These potato breads are sure to please both kids and adults. You can even pack this for tiffin or serve them for breakfast. This is perhaps one of the best ways to use potatoes and bread to satiate your early morning hunger.





Here's the recipe video of potato bread posted on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'; let us know how you like it.









