Many F&B establishments stock paper napkins on tables for customers' convenience. Most of us are glad to have them handy if we spill something or eat something sticky/oily. But what if you reached for them and found out that they are not absorbent? This can happen at Italian bars, and you may be surprised to discover that the paper napkins there are not the same as the ones you're used to. You may wonder why. After all, what's the point of a napkin that cannot be used to wipe properly? A recent reel about these unique 'napkins' in Italy went viral and sparked a debate of sorts.

The video was posted by Caroline Cimino, an American vlogger living in Italy. She takes up a napkin from a dispenser when she is seated at an outdoor table at a bar. Firstly, note that the term "bar" in Italy generally refers to an establishment that is more of a cafe or coffee shop than what we call a traditional bar in other countries. Italian bars are places where people can enjoy coffee, pastries, light meals, and alcoholic beverages. Holding up one of the napkins, Caroline explains, "They are super flimsy. If you spill water, you cannot wipe it up with them. If you need to wipe your face or your hands, it is pretty much worthless." She goes on to reveal that these are actually "pastry napkins", which she claims you will only find at bars in Italy. She points to some of the pastry items on her plate and then demonstrates how to use the napkin to hold them up carefully to eat them while keeping your hands clean.

In the comments, people had mixed reactions to this napkin. Some were in favour of their use, while others were frustrated that they were not absorbent. A few people pointed out that regular paper napkins would stick to the pastries and hence could not be used for the same purpose. Some users also stated that versions of these pastry napkins exist in other countries too. Read some of the reactions from Instagram below:





"I grew up in Italy and living abroad still miss them so much!"





"So it's not a napkin, it's a food grabber."





"But yet they have them at ice cream shops."





"But they still have these as the only napkins in a lot of places!"





"Exactly..because it's basically like parchment paper."





"More like the pastry stays clean from your dirty hands."





"I still hate them like 99% of the time."





"Bane of my existence."





"They have them in Spain."





"Same in Portugal."





These bar napkins are called "tovagliolini" in Italian. They are reportedly made of cellulose. Since they have a waxy surface, they cannot absorb liquids or wipe up crumbs.