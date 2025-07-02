Television actress Hina Khan, who has been embracing her life with a positive outlook, took part in a fun-filled transition reel with her family. Ever since her cancer diagnosis and treatment, the diva has expressed how much she values her close ones. In the recent video she posted on Instagram, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star also proved how food remains the binding factor amongst them. The clip began with her excelling in her bahu role while serving delectable Chinese dishes to her in-laws, who were seen seated at the dining table. It included mixed fried rice garnished with chopped green onions (scallions) and what appeared to be juicy and spicy chilli chicken. The doting daughter-in-law even added the famous Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi's titular track in the background.





Soon after the scene changes, Hina Khan can be exuding boss lady goals with her stylish avatar and a changed, bold yet confident attitude. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star is seen seated on the main chair at the dining table, while her in-laws are serving the delicious Chinese dishes on her plate. The two segments of the clip were hilariously captioned as “Expectation Vs Reality”, revealing the princess's treatment she gets from her husband, Rocky Jaiswal and her in-laws. The actress even wrote a heartfelt note revealing how lucky she feels to be surrounded by such a supportive family.

Watch the full video below:

Since her marriage to her long-time boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, on June 4, Hina Khan has been wowing her in-laws with self-cooked delights. She has also been sharing sneak peeks of her culinary tales on her social media handles, and these are truly a treat for the eyes. During her first Eid feast after marriage, Hina dropped some behind-the-scenes moments from her preparation for the festival. In one photo she shared on her Instagram stories, the actress can be seen posing with two perfectly plated trays of cucumber and carrot slices. Below the picture, she wrote, "Dulhan (bride) on Duty," setting the bar high for all newlyweds. Read here to know more.





After that, Hina Khan treated fans with a peek of another delightful snack - homemade dahi bhalla. She shared an appetising glimpse of the lip-smacking chaat on her Instagram Stories with a note that read, “Homemade dahi bhalla by Neelam Singh. Yummmmm.” And indeed it looked every bit mouth-watering. Click here to read more.





Hina Khan and her food diaries are surely impressive.