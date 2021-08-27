When it comes to breakfast and making something quick and comforting, we all know that upma does the work! This easy to make, quick and yummy South Indian dish is best to make when you want to indulge in a light, comforting breakfast. Whether you like your upma full of vegetables, spices, peanuts or with a delicious sambhar or achar, the same flavour every day can get boring. So, if you want to indulge in a new taste, you should definitely try tomato upma! This recipe is easy and nutritious that makes you feel full in no time.





The tomato upma has a tangy flavour and is tossed in spices to give you that kick in taste for breakfast. Cooked in just 20 minutes, this upma recipe will be loved by people of all ages. It is best paired with curd or sambhar. You can even choose to have it without any accompaniment as the addition of the tomato adds tanginess and makes you feel full. So, without waiting any further, let us dive into the recipe of tomato upma.

This upma recipe is flavourful

How To Make Tomato Upma | Tomato Upma Recipe

Let's start by dry roasting the sooji in a pan until it becomes slightly crisp and fragrant. Once it turns light brown, switch off the gas and remove it in a bowl. Now, in the same pan, heat some ghee and add cumin seeds, dried red chillies and hing. Stir for two minutes. Now add the chopped onions and stir until it becomes light golden brown. Finally, throw in green chillies, curry leaves and ginger.





Next, add some tomatoes and masalas. Sautee everything well on medium flame. Add water and salt. Once the mixture is boiled, lower the flame, add sooji gradually. Keep mixing it will the consistency turns dense. Once done, garnish with coriander leaves and enjoy!





For the full recipe of tomato upma, click here.





Make this delicious recipe and let us know how you liked the taste.