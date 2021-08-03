Breakfast is undoubtedly the most important meal of the day. And in a country like India that has a vibrant blend of different cultures and traditions, the flavours of breakfast too, vary from region to region. If you were looking to experiment in your kitchen with new recipes, you've come to the right place. To help you expand your culinary skills beyond the regular eggs with bread and butter, we've put together a list of six different breakfast dishes that are popular in different regions. From ghee-laden aloo parathas to fluffy idlis dipped in hot tangy sambar, this list has it all.





Here are six iconic breakfast recipes for you to try at home:

1) Aloo Paratha :

From the fertile lands of Punjab comes this beloved breakfast option, made using whole wheat flour dough stuffed with a spiced boiled potato mixture. It is cooked on a hot pan and topped generously with oodles of butter or desi ghee.

2) Bedmi Puri With Raseele Aloo :

Straight from the heartland of Uttar Pradesh, this dish is eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It is also prepared on special occasions. Bedmi puri is made using semolina and whole wheat flour dough that is stuffed with spiced lentils and deep-fried. This puri is best enjoyed with spicy potato curry.

Everyone loves a plate of hot steaming puris with aloo ki sabji

3) Methi Ka Thepla :

Theplas are savoured in the state of Gujarat. Thepla is a flatbread dish that is prepared using wheat flour kneaded with methi leaves, ginger, and green chillies. The dough is then rolled out into flat circles that are cooked on a hot pan with some oil or ghee until crisp. It is usually served with hot tea in the morning.

4) Poha :

Poha is a quick and easy breakfast item coming from the state of Maharashtra. This dish is made using flattened rice that is soaked in water. You can add some vegetables of your choice to make it a healthier one. It is served with a lemon wedge or sev.

Poha is a much-loved breakfast option all over the country

5) Rice Idli With Sambar :

Now, let's move towards the south. Yes, we are talking about the staple idli and sambar. Idlis are steamed savoury cakes made with fermented rice batter. The soft fluffy idlis are served with a spicy and tangy curry made with lentils and vegetables called sambar.

6) Appams And Chicken Stew :

This wholesome breakfast is popular in the south Indian state of Kerala. Appams also known as hoppers are made using fermented rice and coconut milk batter. It is crispy on the edges and fluffy in the centre. Appams are served with a rich spiced coconut milk chicken stew.

Crunchy appams and juicy chicken stew is a great breakfast option

Which breakfast option did you like the most and cant wait to try? let us know in the comments below.