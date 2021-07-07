Breakfast is the first and the most important meal of the day. Have you noticed how having steaming hot chhole bhatures for breakfast instantly changes your mood and kick-starts the day? Well, we can't blame you; we know good food does that to people. And as much as we want to have lavish varieties of breakfast every day, it does get tiring to decide what else to make. 'What to cook' becomes the most haunting question, especially if you are the one on breakfast duty. So, for all of those people who want something lip smacking but don't want to waste hours in the kitchen, we might have just the right solution for you. We recently came across this delicious breakfast snack, which can be prepared in just 10 minutes. And the best part is it requires minimum ingredients and is crunchy on the outside and soft from inside. It's a rice flour vada.

Rice flour is a healthy flour that you can add in your life

These crispy rice flour vadas taste heavenly and make the perfect dish to start our day with. The rice flour used in these vadas not only make the dish oh-so-delicious, but also a much healthier option than maida-loaded bhaturas and pooris. Make these vadas in just a few minutes and serve with some spicy green chutney by the side. Already slurping?

(Also read : How to Use Rice Flour: 7 Delicious Recipes to Try at Home)





This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Parul Jain on her YouTube channel 'Cook with Parul'. Without further ado, let's get started with the recipe.

Easy Breakfast Recipe: How To Make Rice Flour Vadas :

To start with, take a cup of rice flour, half cup atta, some salt, dhania powder, jeera powder, chopped chillies and coriander and add water in batches to prepare this batter. Let this sit for 5 minutes and you are almost done. In a pan, heat oil, use a spatula, small bowl or cup to pour this batter in the oil and fry them until golden brown. Serve hot.





That's it. The recipe is as easy as it sounds. Try it soon and let us know how you liked it.





Watch The Complete Recipe Video Of Rice Flour Vada Here:









