After the relaxing weekend, it does need some extra effort to start full power on a Monday. The whole day may seem a little extra rough and you may be impatiently waiting for it to end. A hot plate of your favourite dish would instantly change your mood but the last thing you want to do on a Monday is cook a lavish meal. So if you are like one of us, we know you need something easy yet indulgent, and we may have found just the recipe you need for munching away those Monday blues - Burnt garlic mushroom fried rice.

The hearty aromas of the burnt garlic and the soft delicate mushroom make it one hell of a dish. The best part is that it's even better with leftover rice. All you need to do is assemble the sauces and chop some vegetables, take out a pan and get cooking. The burnt garlic fried rice is a crowd favourite and this recipe will let you bring that restaurant feeling right in the comfort of your kitchen.





This Indo-Chinese delicacy fits perfect as a lazy dinner, or part of your lavish lunch. It is flavourful, easy and will garner you praises on how good it is (if only they knew how easy it was as well). If the thought of this fried rice has got you drooling, let's get started on the recipe:

How to make Burnt Garlic Fried Rice | Burnt Garlic Fried Rice Recipe:

The trick to this recipe is frying your garlic for just the right time and removing them from heat as soon as that's done. In a pan, heat some oil and fry your garlic, make sure to remove them as you see some browning. To this same oil, add chopped spring onions, mushroom slices, carrot slices, and stir fry for a while. To this add all the sauce, salt, and pepper according to your preference. Now let this cook for a while.





For the rice, you can use freshly cooked or leftover rice. Take a cup full of rice and add it to the pan. Mix all the ingredients together and end by garnishing the burnt garlic on top. Add fresh coriander or spring onions and devour the deliciousness.





