We love butter chicken! It is our go-to dish for every occasion. Whether you are out for a family dinner, you are watching a crucial cricket match with your cousins or if you are out partying with your friends, butter chicken is there to share all your memories. That's how important butter chicken is to us! What is tastier than butter chicken is butter chicken paired with rice or tandoori naan. This beloved dish is an Indian classic that people have started to adapt to their styles. The west has made it a part of their cuisine. Variation like butter chicken pasta, butter chicken sandwich, butter chicken lasagna and many more. People around the world have accepted this dish as its own and recreated it with their own taste. That is how butter chicken meatballs came to exist! This meaty twist to Indian classic results in a flavourful vibrant dish. The texture of meatballs accentuate the butter chicken gravy and result into sweet and spicy curry goodness.

Eat with pickled onions.

How To Make Butter Chicken Meatballs | Butter Chicken Meatballs Recipe

The recipe to make butter chicken meatballs is divided into two parts, the first part involves preparing the meatballs, and the second part involves cooking the gravy. The meatballs are prepared using chicken keema. It is a combination of spices, breadcrumbs, chicken keema and milk. The raw meatballs are stir-fried till they are brown. They are meant to be half-cooked at this stage as the meatballs will be cooked later in the gravy. The gravy recipe is no different from the recipe of butter chicken's gravy. The difference between the two dishes is the way the meat is being prepared. The preparation of meat is what gives these dishes unique and different tastes.

Click here for the full recipe of Butter Chicken Meatballs,





Try this recipe and let us know how you liked it!