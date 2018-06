Can Ginger Help Curb Bloating? Here's The Answer

Highlights Bloating is a condition characterised by inflated tummy

Ginger juice is said to be one of the oldest remedies to beat bloat

Ginger is a perennial herb native to China

Ginger is profuse with medicinal properties that could help cure a variety of inflammatory conditions

A teaspoon of ginger juice in the morning helps bloating and heals digestive tract

Take a ginger. Rinse it well. Take a peeler or a spoon and peel of the skin of the ginger. Cut the ginger into pieces and grate them using a grater. Collect the grated ginger in the centre of a cheesecloth and hold it together from above. Place a bowl beneath the cloth. Squeeze and twist the cheesecloth to get the ginger juice out. Collect the ginger juice. Squeeze or twist it harder to extract more juice. Your ginger juice is ready. You can have it alone or mix it with some salt/rock salt to enhance its flavour and nutritive content. Once all the juice is extracted, open the cheesecloth to remove the dried grated ginger. You can use the dried grated ginger for other cooking purposes. If you are facing problem grating the ginger, you can put it in blender and grind them too. Once done, open the juicer, collect the ginger in a cheesecloth, and squeeze and twist to collect juice as mentioned before.

Ginger juice is effective against toothache, reducing joint inflammations and pain

According Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora, "ginger stimulates digestive juices like bile, saliva and various other compounds that aid digestion, thus it's great for better absorption and assimilation of nutrients . Indigestion is one of the root causes of bloating . Undigested food produces toxins that lead to serious health problems. A teaspoon of ginger juice in the morning helps bloating and heals digestive tract, plus manages high blood sugar levels. "Besides bloating, ginger juice is also effective against toothache, reducing joint inflammations and pain and soothe cold and flu.