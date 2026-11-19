If you have ever been in a situation where you need more lemon juice but aren't able to extract much from the same fruit, it could be frustrating. Believe me, as someone who cooks regularly, I have found myself in this situation many times. Recently, I came across several social media videos that claim that microwave can come to your rescue. The trick seemed pretty simple and requires only a couple of seconds in your household appliance. To know if it actually works, I tried to put this to test and find it out for myself.





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What Exactly Happens When You Microwave A Lemon?

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There is science behind it. A lemon contains tiny juice-filled sacs surrounded by membranes and plant cells. Even a short exposure to heat can soften these structures and make the fruit slightly more pliable. While microwaving doesn't make for extra juice, it may help release more of the juice that is already trapped inside, which makes the lemon easier to squeeze.

How To Microwave A Lemon For More Juice

Here's what I did with the lemon:

Wash the lemon and place it on a microwave-safe plate.

Microwave it for around 10-15 seconds. The exact time can vary depending on the size of the lemon and the power of your microwave.

Let it cool slightly so it is comfortable to handle.

Roll it gently on the kitchen counter, pressing down with your palm.

Cut it in half and squeeze out the juice.

Avoid microwaving it for too long. The lemon should feel slightly warm, not hot.





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Does This Trick Actually Work?

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In my experience, the trick does make squeezing easier, especially when the lemon has been stored in the refrigerator and feels quite firm. The warmed fruit softens slightly, requiring less effort to press and release the juice.





That said, the results are not identical every time. Factors such as the lemon's freshness, variety, size and natural juiciness still play a major role. A dry lemon is unlikely to become dramatically juicier simply because it was microwaved.





If you would rather skip the microwave, rolling the lemon firmly on the counter for 15-20 seconds before cutting it can also help loosen the juice inside.

The Verdict

The microwave trick is not a miracle solution, but it isn't a myth either. A few seconds of gentle heat can make a lemon easier to squeeze and may help you extract more of the juice already inside. For such a quick and effortless step, it's a handy kitchen hack worth trying the next time a recipe calls for fresh lemon juice