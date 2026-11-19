Have you ever wondered how cardamom grows? A food content creator recently took viewers to Kerala to show how one of India's most special spices is grown and harvested. Cardamom aka elaichi is a common ingredient in Indian kitchens. It is added to tea, biryani, kheer, sweets and desserts.





In an Instagram video, Keertida shared her experience of visiting a cardamom plantation in Kerala's Western Ghats. She showed how the small green pods grow close to the ground and how farmers harvest them. "This is Alleppey Green Cardamom from Kerala and it is my first time seeing how cardamom grows," she said.





The creator explained what makes this variety different from regular cardamom. The unique climate and elevation of the Western Ghats give it a uniform green colour, along with a sweet and floral aroma.

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Growing cardamom is not an easy task. The pods have to be handpicked in several rounds and harvested at the right time. Explaining why it is among the world's most expensive spices, Keertida said she got to see how the process requires a lot of care and effort.





"There's so much effort, know-how, landscape and history encapsulated in this little green pod," she said.





She also explained how a Geographical Indication (GI) tag helps protect the identity of Alleppey Green Cardamom and its connection to the region where it comes from.





In the caption, Keertida wrote that she had never seen cardamom growing before the visit. "Seeing those little green pods sprouting almost from the forest floor brought an unexpected joy in discovering something so familiar in an entirely new way," she said.





"Its unique characteristics and connection to the region are what make it GI-recognised," she added.





She pointed out that cardamom is among the world's three most expensive spices, alongside saffron and vanilla.





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Why cardamom is called green gold?





Cardamom is often called 'green gold' because it is one of the most valuable spices. Growing and harvesting it takes a lot of time and hard work. Farmers pick the ripe green pods by hand to make sure they are not damaged. The pods are then dried to keep their flavour and smell.





Where does cardamom grow?





Cardamom grows best in warm and humid weather. It needs good soil, regular moisture and some shade to grow well. The Western Ghats in Kerala provide the right conditions for cardamom farming.