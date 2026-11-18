One woman's “edible plastic” recipe idea has left people surprised. Using just a few ingredients, hyperrealistic cake artist Dayeeta Pal shows her followers how to make “plastic” that could easily be eaten. In her video, Pal shows a croissant cake wrapped in plastic. She explains that 99% of people did not believe her when she said that plastic was edible.



She describes the detailed recipe to create the material. The cake artist, who has featured on BBC Breakfast, uses just water, gelatin and glycerine as ingredients. In the beginning, Pal mixes a teaspoon of glycerine with 125 ml of water and 10 grams of gelatine. She lets the mixture sit for around 10 minutes before heating it in a pan so that the material dissolves easily.



She spreads the mix on a non-stick surface. After one or two days, when the mix is completely dry, the “plastic” can be peeled off. Pal notes in her video that the climate can affect the time it takes the material to dry. Once the water evaporates, the material will start peeling off.



In her caption, Pal said that the recipe is the vegetarian version and can be more brittle because of the nature of the vegan substitute.







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How Did Social Media React?



Several users were impressed by the video, with one calling it an “awesome prank.”



“I was more shocked that the croissant was cake,” another commented.



Some people were unsure about the edible plastic. “This feels illegal”.



A few questioned the comments that claimed the edible plastic could replace actual food wraps. “The fact that people think the edible plastic wrap is to replace actual plastic wrap shows how low IQ and moronic society has become,” a person wrote.



Others took the video in a lighter vein and imagined what would happen if someone mistook real plastic for the edible version. “I imagine someone accidentally thinks that the real plastic was the edible one and the edible plastic was the real one and eats the real plastic,” a user said.



“That is a damn good work of art,” a comment added.



The video has received over 13.9 million views. What do you think about the artistic skills? Let us know in the comments.





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