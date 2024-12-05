Eggs are a universal kitchen favourite, known for their versatility and nutrition. Whether you are making a quick breakfast, baking a cake, or creating a gourmet dish, eggs play a starring role. Their ability to bind, fluff, and enrich makes them indispensable in countless recipes worldwide. But there's more to eggs than their culinary magic – they come with their own quirks. One common question people have is how to tell if an egg is still fresh. For generations, the “water test” has been a go-to method. It's simple: place the egg in a bowl of water. Fresh eggs sink to the bottom and lie flat, older eggs tilt upwards, and if an egg floats, many believe it's gone bad. Now, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) points out that this trick isn't always reliable.

Also Read: Eggs Handling Tips: How To Buy, Store, Cook And Eat Eggs To Avoid Food Poisoning

While floating eggs are a sign of reduced quality, they may still be safe to consume. The USDA explains, “An egg can float in water when its air cell has enlarged sufficiently to keep it buoyant. This means the egg is of poor quality, but it may be perfectly safe to use.” The air cell grows larger as the egg ages due to moisture and air escaping through the shell. The USDA advises cracking the egg open into a bowl to further inspect its freshness.

Photo: Pexels

Look for any off-odor or unusual appearance, as spoiled eggs will have a foul smell, whether raw or cooked. In summary, while the water test can help you spot an older egg, it is not foolproof. Always rely on your senses – specifically smell and appearance – to confirm whether an egg has gone bad.

Earlier, a study presented at the American College of Cardiology's annual scientific session suggested that eating eggs may not significantly impact cholesterol levels. The study, conducted on 140 patients with cardiovascular risks, found that consuming 12 fortified eggs per week had no adverse effect on blood cholesterol compared to eating fewer than two eggs. While some conflicting information exists about eggs' impact on heart health, the researchers observed no negative effects and even noted potential benefits from eating fortified eggs. However, they recommend moderation and consulting a healthcare professional for personalised advice on egg consumption. Read more here.

Also Read: Egg Keema Pulao, Mughlai Egg And More: 5 Delicious Egg Recipes For Dinner