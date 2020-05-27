Watch: Does Eating Yogurt Aid Weight Loss?

Yogurt and yogurt-based dishes in the recent past have earned a good share of fame as healthy alternative to the sinful desserts. Believed to have a Turkish origin, yogurt has been hailed by experts as 'the nectar of life'. According to celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, "Yogurt is considered to be a super food and can be a great substitute for creamy fat-filled desserts." Yogurt comes from milk, hence is loaded with several nutrients like protein, calcium, vitamins and several minerals. It is light on stomach and easy to digest, hence is often dubbed to be good for shedding extra kilos.





How Yogurt Promotes Weight Loss:

Yogurt, being a dairy product, is rich in calcium. Other than promoting bone-health, calcium according to some studies is also known for its weight loss effects.





Protein-rich diet has always been known for promoting weight loss. Protein helps to burn calories and keeps a person full for longer time, warding off the weird time cravings. Hence, yogurt - being rich in protein-content - is dubbed to be good for people who are trying to lose some extra kilos.





Yogurt is known to be gut-healthy due to its probiotic content. Probiotics have proved to lessen irritable bowel syndrome, indigestion and more, leading to a healthy metabolism. This further helps in weight loss.

However, one must always remember that several yogurts are rich in sugar and calorie-content. Hence, if you are trying to lose weight, opt for unsweetened and plain yogurt.





Here are some yogurt-based recipes for you to replace your regular dessert.





Stay healthy, stay safe!







