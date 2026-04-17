There is a special joy in biting into a cool, juicy watermelon slice on a hot day. Eating watermelon during summer also comes with several health benefits. Thanks to its high-water content, it helps keep the body cool and maintains hydration levels. However, the biggest challenge nowadays is to get the right fruit, which is not fake. Yes! There are several reports of chemically treated watermelons being sold in the market these days. Many times, shoppers are unable to tell the difference between a natural and a treated watermelon. Attracted by its bright red colour, people often end up buying an adulterated fruit.





You may be surprised to know that some watermelons sold in markets are injected with chemicals to enhance their colour and sweetness. While such a watermelon may look fine from the outside, it often turns out to be bland or stale inside. Eating adulterated watermelon can be harmful to health.





Also Read: Drinking Water After Eating Watermelon: Is it Safe or Not?

How To Spot A Fake Watermelon At Home

A red dye known as Erythrosine or Red-B is commonly used to give watermelons an artificially red appearance. This makes it important to stay alert while buying the fruit. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has shared a video to help consumers identify adulterated watermelons. As shown in the video, first cut the watermelon into two equal halves. Take a small piece of cotton and rub it gently on the red pulp. If the watermelon is natural, no colour will appear on the cotton. This means the fruit has ripened naturally and is safe to eat. However, if the cotton turns red, it indicates the presence of artificial colouring and chemical adulteration.





Also Read: 5 Side Effects Of Eating Too Much Watermelon

Check out the video here:







Consuming such adulterated watermelons may cause stomach problems, vomiting, diarrhoea and throat irritation. Long-term consumption can even lead to serious health issues.





To avoid getting fake watermelons home, you can be more careful while buying them in the market.

Tips To Choose The Right Watermelon

Weight: It should feel heavy for its size.

Sound: Tapping it should produce a deep, hollow sound.

Field spot: The resting spot should be creamy yellow or light orange. A white or green spot suggests early harvesting.

Shape: Choose a symmetrical fruit without unusual bumps.

With a little care, you can enjoy this refreshing summer fruit safely.