In the kitchen, few experiences are as gratifying as concocting your own unique flavours. And that's why, we are going to make our own dabeli masala so that we can enjoy this popular street food any time we crave it. Dabeli, a street food sensation originating from the vibrant streets of Gujarat, India, is a delectable combination of spiced potatoes, crunchy peanuts, succulent pomegranate seeds, and aromatic spices. At the heart of this delight lies the soul-stirring dabeli masala, a melange of flavours that gives this dish its unmistakable character.

You would agree that you don't get the best dabeli everywhere. Besides Gujarat, only a few regions like Pune and Mumbai get it right. Elsewhere, you don't get to experience the same magic of dabeli. Imagine being able to make dabeli at home that is as amazing as it should be. For that, you only need to get the dabeli masala right.

This recipe shared by chef Ajay Chopra on his Instagram handle will let us make homemade dabeli masala that we can also store for later use.

What Is Dabeli Masala Made Of?

What makes typical dabeli masala special is the amalgamation of a range of whole spices and spice powders. All the classic whole spices like cinnamon, cloves, cardamoms and more go into making this masala. The addition of red chilli powder spices it up. But dabeli masala won't be dabeli masala without the special ingredients of dagad phool and coconut. So adding these is a must. Once you've gathered the ingredients, making the masala is a breeze.

How To Make Dabeli Masala I Homemade Dabeli Masala Recipe:

Combine coriander seeds, cumin seeds, saunf, cloves, cinnamon, green cardamom, dagad phool and black peppercorns. Then add spice powders like red chilli powder, and dry ginger powder. Citric acid is also added for the hint of acidity. Next comes flavouring agents like salt and powdered sugar. Also put in desiccated coconut for the distinctive nutty taste that our beloved dabeli has. Roast everything together and let it cool down. Then grind to make the dabeli masala. That's it. Easy, right? You can store this masala in an airtight container for up to a month.

From the streets of Gujarat to the heart of your kitchen, enjoy your favourite dabeli whenever the craving strikes.