It is time to say 'Ganapathi Baapa Moreya'. The countdown for Lord Ganesh's arrival has already begun. The 10-day-long Ganesh Mahotsav is observed with much oomph and joy across the nation. Did we hear modak? After all, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are incomplete with the sweet dumpling. It is also said to be Lord Ganesha's, favourite sweet. And, to amplify the festive mood, Pankaj Bhadouria is here to teach us how to make kesar mawa modak. Yummilicious is the word. Don't worry, the modak recipe will be ready in no time. We aren't making such claims. Chef Pankaj has announced it in her caption. It read, "Celebrate this Ganesh Chaturthi with this very delicious Kesar Mawa Modak. Requires no steaming and is ready in no time.”





Ingredients:





Milk - 1/2 cup





Desi ghee - 1 tablespoon





Milk powder - 1 cup





Kesar





Sugar - 1/4 cup





Chopped dry fruits





How to make kesar mawa modak?





1) First, heat some milk in a pan. Add some desi ghee and mix it well into the milk.





2) Put milk powder and keep swirling it until you notice a drastic change in the consistency. The mixture will get thicker.





3) Now it's time to add some flavour to it. Put kesar and mix well. Now, add chopped dry fruits into it.

4) Once everything is mixed and cooked nicely, take the help of modak maker. Keep taking some portions from the mixture and start making modaks using the maker. Your kesar mawa modaks are ready.





Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Date, Time, Significance, Rituals And Bhog Recipe Ideas

Looking for more recipe ideas this festive season? Fret not, chef Pankaj Bhadouria has got you covered. Presenting the easy-peasy recipe of kalakand. Best part? It will just take ten minutes. So, this Ganesh festival, if you wish to add some more sweet treats to your menu, considering this one can be a great option. For kalakand, you need paneer, sugar, milk powder, elaichi powder, and a few more. Blend the paneer and transfer it to the pan. Add sugar, milk powder, and cardamom powder, and blend it all very nicely. Grease a plate and transfer the mixture onto the tray. Flatten the kalakand and sprinkle some pistachios and rose petals on top. You can further cut it into pieces and enjoy the kalakand.





(Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: 5 Recipes To Put Together A Maharashtrian Thali)

Don't forget to rustle up these sweet treats at home during different festivities.