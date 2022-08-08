Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner and we can't keep calm. One of the most important festivals celebrated in India, Raksha Bandhan is dedicated to the bond between siblings. Sisters tie Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers who give different gifts in return. Good food also makes for an integral part of the festivity. Brothers and sisters exchange sweets and enjoy the festival while devouring a drool-worthy meal. But if you are looking at giving a personal touch to the festivity, go ahead and make a nice delicacy at home and surprise your brother instead of buying sweets from the markets.





If you like the idea, refer to chef Ranveer Brar's recipe for chana dal halwa, which he shared on Instagram.





Here are the ingredients for chana dal halwa:





Ghee: 2-3 heaped tablespoons





Soaked chana dal paste: 2 cups





Sesame seeds (toasted): 1/3 cup





Cardamom powder:1/2 tablespoon





Black pepper powder:1/4 tablespoon





For jaggery syrup:





Jaggery: 1 cup





Water: 1 cup





For garnishing





Almonds (sliced and roasted): 2 to 3





Pistachio (sliced and roasted): 2 to 3





Fresh rose petals

Here's how to make chana dal halwa?





1) In a kadhai, heat some ghee and add soaked chana dal paste. Keep sauteing. Cook on low flame for about fifteen minutes. You will see a change in its colour. Cook until it turns golden brown.





2) In a separate pan, take white sesame seeds and dry roast them. Wait for it till it cools down. Transfer it into a grinder jar and grind it into fine powder.





3) Now, ads powdered sesame seeds into the kadhai and mix well with the preparation. Add some jaggery syrup into it and blend it very well. To prepare this jaggery syrup, take a shallow pan, add jaggery water and let it melt on low heat. Keep stirring it until the jaggery melts completely.





4) Cook it until it thickens and the ghee leaves the sides of the pan. Add cardamom powder, and black pepper powder and mix it all very well. Halwa is ready.





5) In a different pan, add dry fruits like chopped almonds, and pistachio and toss well. After you transfer the halwa into a serving bowl, garnish it with tossed nuts and serve hot.





Watch the recipe video here:





Festivals in India have always revolved around delectable food and family gatherings. Make this sweet treat for your siblings this Raksha Bandhan to make the occasion special.





