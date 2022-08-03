The love among siblings is unconditional, and the festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the special bond between sisters and brothers. Rakhi falls on the full moon day (Purnima) during the Sawan month, every year. This year, there is some confusion on the exact date of Rakhi. Some sources like Drik Panchang state August 11, 2022, as the correct day while others claim it to be on August 12. As per religious beliefs, Rakhi should be tied during the period of Aparahna or Pradosh, which would be late afternoon/evening on August 11. It is also said that Rakhi rituals should be avoided during Bhadra, which will end on the evening of August 11.





Raksha Bandhan 2022: Date And Timings:

Pradosh Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat - August 11, 2022 - 08:51 PM to 09:13 PM





Duration - 00 Hours 22 Mins





Raksha Bandhan Bhadra End Time - August 11, 2022 - 08:51 PM





Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Punchha - 05:17 PM to 06:18 PM





Raksha Bandhan Bhadra Mukha - 06:18 PM to 08:00 PM





Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:38 AM on Aug 11, 2022





Purnima Tithi Ends - 07:05 AM on Aug 12, 2022





(Source: drinkpanchang.com)

Sisters tie rakhi on the wrist of their brothers on Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Significance And Ritual

The festival of Rakhi is of great significance in the Hindu religion. On this day, sisters tie rakhi on the wrists of their brothers and pray for their long and prosperous life. Brothers promise to always offer protection to their sisters. Raksha Bandhan translates to 'bond of protection' and this festival reinstates the bond that siblings share.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Foods To Celebrate The Festival

Special occasions demand special foods. Rakhi is usually celebrated with traditional Indian foods and snacks like chhole bhature and pav bhaji. If you want to plan your full-day menu for the day, click here.





Whatever meal you make for the Rakhi feast, it would be incomplete without Indian sweets. In fact, it is a ritual that when the Rakhi is tied, brothers break their sisters' fast with some mithai. Here are some Indian sweet recipes you can pick from for your Rakhi spread.





Have fun and love-filled Raksha Bandhan 2022!