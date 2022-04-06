We all look forward to ending the day on a delicious note, with a nice and wholesome dinner. We desire to eat something delicious, but we don't have the time to whip up something elaborate like biryani. This is where pulao comes to the rescue! A wholesome blend of masalas and rice, this one-pot dish offers a complete meal on a plate. If you are tired of having dal and chawal, but want to incorporate the nutrients of this combo in a masaledaar way, then we have the perfect recipe for you - chana dal pulao! Dal meets chawal in a spicy and aromatic preparation to give this delicious recipe.





A quick and easy recipe made with gram dal, rice and mild spices, this chana dal pulao is a treat! If you want to eat something light during summer, then this is the perfect recipe.

Chana Dal Pulao: How To Make Chana Dal Pulao:

Start by soaking the chana dal for about 2 hours, this shall soften the dal so that it can cook easily. Heat oil in a pressure cooker and fry the whole spices and whole red chillies. Next, add the chopped onions and saute them till they are golden. Add the ginger-garlic paste, tomato puree, coriander powder and turmeric powder, and mix well. Add the dal and rice to the spices and pour in water. Seal the pressure cooker and let it cook for two whistles. After that, remove from flame and release the pressure. The chana dal pulao is ready!

Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Chana Dal Pulao.





You can pair this pulao with a curry of your choice or enjoy it with just chutney!





Sounds easy, right?! Make this flavourful pulao at home and impress your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section below!