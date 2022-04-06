One thing we all can agree on is that being on the road in the car means being stuck in traffic half the time! Because of some vehicular breakdown, we end up standing still and getting bored. But one vehicular breakdown in England sparked a hilarious conversation on Twitter, leaving the internet in splits! On Monday, a highway in Derbyshire in England had a huge traffic jam, delaying many drivers on-road and the reason behind this was biscuit! Yes, you heard it right! Biscuits are what caused this traffic jam and once this news was released on the internet; people's response made the whole situation a hilarious affair.





A truck of McVities biscuits had an incident as loads of the product were dismantled from the truck and all over the road, creating a sea of red! The Erewash District Police shared the photographs of the ordeal on Twitter, showing what the incident looked like and the caption to the post is just witty, filled with clever biscuit puns. "#Sandiacre - Ilkeston Road. Please bear with us this evening whilst we try and 'digest' this issue....A lorry load of @McVities finest have decided to abandon ship causing a slight obstruction #PostYourBestBiscuitPuns #CanAnyoneBringUsABrew." The post has 68 retweets, 58 quote tweets and 392 likes.







Take a look:











The post started a pun challenge and responses from people were just hilarious! They filled the thread with funny biscuits and tea puns. From multiple "oh crumbs" to biscuit dunking jokes, take a look at some of the funniest tweets we spotted online:





What did you think of this 'biscuit breakdown'? Do you have any witty puns to add to this pun-off? Do tell us in the comments section below!



