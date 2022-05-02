We all love to gorge on street food, and momos have a special place in our hearts. Stuffed with meat or vegetables and then steamed or fried, a plate of flour dumplings, served with hot, spicy chutney, is all that we need to soothe our souls and satiate our hunger pangs on any given day. Don't you relate? We bet your friendly neighbourhood momo vendor makes heavenly dumplings, but it is one snack that you can also make at home, and with delicious results. If that thought got you interested, we have a great recipe to help you out. In an Instagram post, chef Kunal Kapur has shared his way of making chilli paneer momo that looks too good to miss.

Ingredients:

For the momo dough:





Green chilli sauce





Flour (maida) - 1½ cup





Generous pinch of salt





Oil - 1½ tbsp





Warm water (little less than ½ cup) - 100 ml





For chilli paneer:





Oil - 4 tbsp





Ginger (chopped) ½ tablespoon





Garlic (chopped) - ½ tablespoon





Onion chopped - ½ cup





Green capsicum (chopped) - ¼ cup





Red capsicum (chopped) - ¼ cup





Yellow capsicum (chopped) - ¼cup





Soya sauce – 2 ¼ tablespoons





Kashmiri chilli powder – 1 tablespoon





Tomato ketchup – 2 tablespoons





Green chilli sauce - 1 tablespoon





Vinegar - ½ tablespoon





Salt to taste

Paneer cubes – 1 cup





Dash of water





Corn starch - ½ tablespoon





Water - 2 tablespoons





Spring onion (chopped) - a handful





How to make chilli paneer momo?





Start with preparing the momo dough. Take flour into a bowl, add some salt, oil and warm water.





Knead the dough till it is soft. Also, make sure the dough you knead shouldn't break easily. Place a damp cloth on it and keep it aside.





Now, make the chilli paneer mixture. For that, heat oil in a pan and add chopped garlic, ginger and onions and stir it for a couple of minutes. Add the chopped capsicum followed by the sauces including soya sauce (light), chilli powder, tomato ketchup, green chilli sauce (optional), vinegar and salt. Toss them all together.





Then add the grated or chopped paneer to the mix and blend it all properly.





Cook this on high heat, and add the spring onions as well.





Once done, transfer it to a plate and let it cool.





Roll out the dough into a long even cylinder and cut them into equal shaped pieces.





Roll each piece to keep the centre thick and edges thin.





Place some filling in between each flattened roll.





Seal the dough as we usually do while making momo.





Finally, steam the momos, and your chilli paneer momo is ready.





Watch the video here:



