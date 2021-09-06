There's something very comforting and soothing about a bowl of rice. Pair it up with any curry, salad, chutney or veggies, this humble ingredient brings the best out of any dish. Isn't it? This is why almost every kind of cuisine just seems incomplete without serving a bowl of rice. However, no matter how hard we try, there's still some probability of leftover rice and now we all know how to utilise that in other recipes. From classic fried rice and rice idli to rice cutlets and more, there's so many recipes we can try making with leftover rice. All these recipes are not only delicious but also save a lot of time and effort. Hence, we recently came across one more delectable fried rice recipe and that is chicken burnt garlic fried rice.





Quick, easy and simple, this Indo-Chinese stir-fried recipe involves leftover rice which is further tossed with chicken chunks, some veggies and Asian sauces and seasonings followed by a piquant flavour of burnt garlic. So, what are you waiting for? Get hold of all the essential ingredients and whip up the dish today. Read on to know the recipe.

How To Make Chicken Burnt Garlic Fried Rice | Chicken Burnt Garlic Fried Rice Recipe:

For this recipe, we need steamed rice, some veggies, boneless chicken chunks, salt, black pepper, garlic cloves and sauces. You can either prepare it with freshly prepared rice or use the leftover rice from the last meal.





Now, all you need to do is heat oil in a kadhai or wok, add chopped garlic and sauté for a minute. Once done, add onions and fry until translucent. After that add chopped chicken chunks and let them cook for 3-4 minutes.





Once the chicken is cooked, add salt, green chillies, pepper, soya sauce and vinegar. Mix everything well and keep stirring for a minute. Now, add rice and mix everything well again.





The last step is to add burnt garlic tadka on top of the rice. For this, heat olive oil in a pan and add chopped garlic (10-11 cloves) and fry until golden brown. Then, pour it over the rice and your delish is ready to relish.





Click here for the full recipe of Chicken Burnt Garlic Fried Rice





Try this recipe at home and let us know how it turned out.



