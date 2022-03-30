Let's agree on one thing, non-vegetarians love to enjoy a plate full of crispy, juicy and fried chicken! The delight of biting into a fried chicken is just indescribable. While we all love to eat the classics like KFC-style fried chicken, crispy chicken wings, chicken popcorn, chicken nuggets and chicken 65, it is always fun to try out new crispy chicken recipes that can surprise our taste buds! In the spirit of fried chicken, we have found a new and delicious recipe that comes with a twist. Fried chicken gets a makeover with chicken doughnuts! Wondering how you can make this? Find the recipe down below.





The sweet classic doughnut gets a savoury twist with this recipe. These chicken doughnuts are made from a mixture of minced chicken, boiled potatoes, onions and carrots. Seasoned with chilli powder, salt, pepper and cumin powder, these doughnuts are crispy, juicy, masaledaar and delicious! Put on your apron and try out this easy recipe.

Chicken Doughnut Recipe: How To Make Chicken Doughnuts At Home







Start by grinding minced chicken, garlic, bread crumbs, boiled potatoes, onions, coriander leaves, carrots, chilli flakes, chilli powder, salt, cumin powder, and pepper in a blender till it is a fine paste. Now mould the paste into the shapes of doughnuts. Freeze the doughnuts so that they can stay in shape. Coat the rough chicken doughnuts in maida, egg and breadcrumbs. Freeze them again. Next, deep fry the chicken doughnuts till they are crispy and golden. The doughnuts are ready!











Click here for the step-by-step recipe for Chicken Doughnuts.











Serve these chicken doughnuts with your choice of dip or sauce and you will have a delicious snack ready!











Sounds delicious, right?! Make these crispy chicken doughnuts at home and surprise your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section below how you liked them.









