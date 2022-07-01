Physically we all are working today, but mentally, our minds have drifted over the weekend thoughts. Some of us are already making plans to go out with friends, and others are planning to binge-watch their favourite series. Whatever category you may fall in, there is one thing without which the weekend is incomplete. Any guesses? Well, of course, we are talking about food. There are tons of recipes that one can make, but let's admit it, who wants to make a mess of the kitchen and then clean it up? So if you are searching for a quick and easy recipe, how about making a delicious dahi chicken pulao?! Pulao defines comfort in every bite, and when paired with chicken, nothing seems better! Plus, this recipe only takes half an hour to cook, and you hardly need to make any effort.





(Also Read: How To Make Paneer Moti Pulao: An Aromatic Royal Addition To Your Dinner Menu)





This dahi chicken pulao recipe that we bring you today is by Chef Saransh Goila. Chef Saransh often posts make innovative recipes on his Instagram, and this is one of them! In this recipe, you will require everyday ingredients, and if you wish to, you can also add vegetables of your choice to make it heartier and healthier. Check out the recipe below:

Dahi Chicken Pulao Recipe: Here's How To Make Dahi Chicken Pulao

First, in a bowl, take chicken pieces and add salt, red chilli powder, and haldi powder. Marinate it and let it rest. Now in a pan, heat some oil and add chopped onions and green chillies. Then add green cardamom, black cardamom, cloves, bay leaf, star anise, and cinnamon. Next, add the marinated chicken and let it cook a little. Add methi leaves and coriander leaves. Now add coconut milk and washed rice to this. After half an hour, your chicken pulao will be ready!

(Also Read: Egg Keema Pulao: This Delicious And Hearty Pulao Is Ideal To Make For Those Unexpected Guests)





Watch the complete recipe of this chicken pulao here:





Try out this super delicious recipe yourself, and let us know how it turned out for you!



