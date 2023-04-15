Summer diet is all about cooling foods. We find respite in cold juices, chilled ice creams and cooling foods. Since Indian diet comprises mostly of hot dishes, we are left with few options to eat and not sweat. Curd is just the perfect food for everyday consumption during this weather. It is cooling and healthy, and also aids our health in many ways. Our digestion often takes a hit in high temperatures, and curd comes to our rescue. Now we have another reason to chomp on this refreshing delight. Can there be any better reason than weight loss to encourage us to eat something? Just good taste. And we get both in this wonderful raita!

Is it ok to eat raita during weight loss?

Raita, made of curd, is a powerful probiotic that keeps our digestion system running smoothly, and this helps process food faster, preventing fat accumulation. Also, the high calcium content in curd helps maintain BMI level of the body.





Raita is a common food that we pair our meals with on a daily basis. What is special about this raita? This raita is made with the combination of makhana (fox nuts) and curd. Makhana is a low-calorie food with high protein content, making it an excellent option for weight loss diet. The addition of nutritious walnuts makes this raita super energising and more nutritious. The crunch and nutty flavour levels up its taste. The recipe of makhanas raita was shared on Instagram page 'fastcurries' and we can't wait to try it.

Makhana Raita Recipe I How To Make Makhana Raita Recipe For Weight Loss:

To make this healthy raita, first dry roast the makhanas. Don't add any oil. Roast till the makhanas till they turn brown but make sure not to burn them. Then let the makhanas cool down and grind in a blender till you get a grainy powder. Keep it aside.





Now roast the walnuts till they change colour and release aroma. Transfer to a bowl, add curd, milk and sugar. Season with some common spices like black salt, chaat masala, ground cumin, salt, green chillies, red chili powder, and garam masala. Add in makhanas, garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve.





Pro tip: Refrigerate the raita for some time before serving. You'll love the cooling effect it will bring to your mouth and tummy. But remember to add some more water and milk because refrigeration can thicken the raita.





This summer, cool down and lose weight at the same time.